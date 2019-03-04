Christie on Dems in 2020: Biden Has Best Shot to Beat Trump, Bernie Has ‘No Hope’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Gov. Chris Christie weighed the current potential 2020 Democratic presidential field and offered his thoughts on who he thought had the best shot at defeating Trump.

According to Christie, as it stood former Vice President Joe Biden had the best shot. However, he gave Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “no hope” of winning in 2020.

“I think Biden can give him a race if Joe stays on the rails,” Christie said. “Remember now, he’s had two presidential cases that didn’t go all that well. One imploded because of the plagiarism scandal and imploded because he said ill-advised things about Barack Obama as an African-American candidate, right? But that having been said, I think Joe Biden from Scranton, Pennsylvania, can appeal to working-class white folks in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, and those are states the president knows he needs, along with Florida, to maintain the presidency.”

]”So, I think Biden is one of those people, Kasie, that’s interesting in that regard,” he continued. “As for the rest of them, I would tell you that the only two I think we know enough about at the moment to make judgments are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And Joe Biden has a potential to be able to. Bernie Sanders have no hope of winning a national election. “

The former New Jersey governor added things could change once the candidates get on the stage.

“Where are the Democrats — these other Democrats going to perform? You remember from covering our case in ’16, Kasie,” Christie added. “You can’t tell how people are going to perform until the lights go on. Scott Walker was a front-runner in Iowa, supposedly. He spent tens and tens of millions of dollars and never was on a ballot, never got a vote. When the bright lights of the presidential race go on, one of two things happen, you either shine or you melt. And if you shine, it doesn’t mean you’re going to win. It just means you survive to fight another day. If you melt, you’re out. Let’s see what these folks do besides Biden and Sanders, who have never been under this pressure and scrutiny before, see how they perform.”

