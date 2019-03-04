Dem Sen. Jones: ‘Social Media Really Propagates a Lot of Racism’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) commented Monday on CBS’s “This Morning” on the state of racism in the United States.

Jones, who is on a media tour for his new book about the Birmingham church bombing, said racism is not getting worse, but admitted social media “really propagates a lot of racism.”

“I think we hear more about [racism],” Jones stated. “I think it’s been below the surface, but we hear more about it. And what worries me more is the social media. We’re all in our silos. We only hear what we want to hear and only talk what we want to talk and that social media really propagates a lot of racism.”

