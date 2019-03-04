Dem Sen. Murphy: Trump ‘Already Crossed the Threshold of What Was Brought for Impeachment’ Against Nixon and Clinton

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that President Trump’s actions have “crossed the threshold of what was brought for impeachment” against President Nixon and President Clinton.

Murphy said, “[T]here are so many different ways that you can check the president. The free press checks the president, the judiciary checks him, and Congress checks him. But you are also right that the ultimate check is impeachment. And what we know is that the president’s behavior has already crossed the threshold of what was brought for impeachment before the House in the Nixon administration and the Clinton administration. In fact, he crossed those thresholds in the first weeks or months of office. And so, that is another means, if these other means fail, to control this president.”

