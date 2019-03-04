Hillary: ‘I’m Not Running’

During an interview with News 12 on Monday, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated she isn’t going to run for president in 2020.

Hillary said, “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

She also stated, “I want to be sure that people understand, I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. … We’ve gotten into really opposing camps, unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

Hillary also said she doesn’t see any scenario where she runs for elected office again.

