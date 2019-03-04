Pelosi: ‘Point Will Be Made’ Even if Trump Vetoes Resolution Against Emergency Declaration

While speaking to reporters on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that even if President Trump vetoes the Congressional resolution against his emergency declaration, “the point will be made.” She also expressed hope that the president will withdraw the declaration.

Pelosi said, “I think it’s very hard to [override the president’s veto], but the point will be made.”

She also stated, “Hopefully, he’ll withdraw it. But in any event, we’ll fight him in the Congress. We’ll fight him in the courts. And we’ll fight him in the court of public opinion. What he’s doing is wrong, and the Republicans know it.”

