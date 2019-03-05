Dem Sen. Udall: Rand’s Prediction of Ten Republicans Voting Against Emergency Has ‘Pretty Good’ Accuracy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) backed Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) prediction that ten Republicans in the Senate will vote against President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

Rand said, “I think there will be probably ten Republicans. At least six beyond the four that are going to vote for it have told me they will, and it could be higher than that.”

Udall then stated, “From the Republicans I talk to, I think his — the accuracy of his prediction is pretty good, that we’re at about ten. But I think we can grow.”

