House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair: ‘Not Close’ to Removing Omar from Committee

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) criticized remarks made by Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and said he isn’t close to removing her from her spot on the committee.

Engel said Omar has made “very troubling” remarks that he hopes she apologizes for and grows out of, but declined to say she’s an anti-Semite, saying he doesn’t “throw names around.”

Engel later stated that while the decision isn’t up to him, he’s “not close” to removing Omar from her committee spot. He continued, “I don’t know that that would do anything except exacerbate the situation even more. I’m looking to get rid of anti-Semitism, not looking to punish anybody.”

