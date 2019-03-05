House Minority Leader: ‘Adam Schiff Is a Modern-day Joe McCarthy’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) likened House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) efforts to investigate President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign to that of former Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-WI), who sought out communist sympathizers in the federal government during his tenure in the U.S. Senate.

Kevin McCarthy questioned Schiff’s motives, which go back before the investigation.

“Well, remember what else we know about Adam Schiff. Before this investigation even began, he said he had proof and evidence,” McCarthy said. “Now, I’m not related to Joe McCarthy but Adam Schiff is a modern-day Joe McCarthy, somebody who claims something and never has delivered. But the one thing he has delivered on, protecting Fusion GPS, he didn’t want us to know that they — the Democrats paid for the Russians to have this false dossier. He protected Glenn and met with him when others did not know. And did he tell him that the committee was concerned about his own testimony?”

