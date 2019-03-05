Joy Behar: ‘Clinton Was with One Woman,’ Trump ‘Is Screwing the Whole Country’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump would be different than the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton because she maintained the former president “was with one woman,” whereas Trump was “screwing the whole country.”

Behar said, “If you look at history, follow the money got Nixon, and it got Al Capone.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I’ve been saying it from the very beginning. I’ve been saying, this is about campaign finance law, you know the hush money, the workaround so he would sort of elude and, you know, the American public’s perception of having an affair with a porn star right after your wife just had a baby. He didn’t want the American people to know that about him. I think we need to look at the Emoluments Clause. The fact He’s lining his pockets and putting his financial interests before the interests of our country. I think that is where we need to go. If you’re the oversight committee, that’s what you need to look at.”

Co-host Abby Huntsman,” Yeah, then focus on that one thing. I think this is going to backfire on Democrats because it’s so broad. They threw the kitchen sink out there.”

Behar interjected, “He committed a lot of crimes possibly.”

Huntsman continued, “I think this are enough American people that don’t like Trump that will say this is too much. And the Democratic party needs to focus on what their —2020 is around the corner what is their main platform? How do they win an election? How are they going to be successful? How about you learn from history as we all said, this was not a winning solution for Republicans going against Bill Clinton.”

Behar shot back, “Bill Clinton was with one woman. This guy is screwing the whole country.”

She added, “It’s different.”

