Klobuchar: ‘I’m Not a Socialist — I’m a Democrat’

Tuesday, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) distanced herself from fellow 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), saying unlike him, she is not a socialist.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell pointed to a recent poll that shows the majority of Americans do not like the socialist label.

“Is that a problem for Bernie Sanders?” Mitchell asked.

“You know, you should talk to Bernie about that,” Klobuchar replied. “He and I have worked together on a number of issues, including these prescription drug issues that I just brought on. I will just speak for myself. I’m not a socialist. I’m a Democrat. I’m proud of that.”

