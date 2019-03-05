Dem Rep. Lieu: Ilhan Omar Shouldn’t Be Singled Out in Dem Measure to Address Antisemitism

During a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) weighed in on the resolution Democratic leaders proposed to address Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) continuous antisemitism.

Lieu agreed that all forms of religious bigotry, but said Omar should not be singled out because the resolution just condemns antisemitism.

“We should condemn all forms of religious bigotry whether it’s against Muslims or Jews or Catholics. I intend to vote yes on this resolution,” Lieu stated.

“MSNBC Live” anchor Hallie Jackson followed up, asking, “Congressman Omar was not singled out in this resolution. Should she have been in your view?”

“No. I read the resolution. It’s a resolution condemning antisemitism,” the congressman from California replied. “That’s why I’m going to vote and support it, because we should condemn antisemitism in all of its forms.”

