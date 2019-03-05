Scalise: Pelosi Has to Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said a resolution to condemn antisemitism in response to controversial remarks made about Israel by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is not enough.

Scalise said, “She continues to display anti-Semitic remarks, comments, these are her beliefs. And so if they really are serious about addressing the problem, Nancy Pelosi has to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

He added, “She is literally getting intelligence briefings on foreign policy of the United States, including our relationship with Israel as she makes these kinds of comments, where she thinks any support of Israel is denouncing your own nationality. It’s a deep-rooted belief that shows the core of her convictions.”

