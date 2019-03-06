CNN Panel of Dem Voters on ‘Badass’ AOC: ‘She Is the Candidate of the Future’

Wednesday CNN’s Alisyn Camerota interviewed a panel of Democrats who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

The most excitement appeared to be for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Panelist Mary Reaman said, “She’s a badass.”

She added, “I don’t feel like she’s playing games. I’m so excited about her. She is smart, she is intelligent, and I cannot wait to see what else she does.”

Michael Milisits said, “She’s got the Democratic Party nervous in a way they should be nervous because she does represent the new guard, the new generation. I think she really kind of personifies where we expected things to go down the line.”

Christian Tamte said, “She is the candidate of the future.”

