GOP Rep. Crenshaw: There Are Far Left-Wing Democrats That ‘Truly Do Not Like Israel’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) discussed the delayed House resolution on antisemitism in light of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) remarks.

Crenshaw said, “There are still a lot of Democrats who do believe in supporting Israel who do believe that antisemitic comments are wrong. I feel bad for them, honestly. There is a far left-wing of their party that is in true disagreement with them. They truly do not like Israel. They truly believe all the things that Omar has been saying. She believes it. That should be really clear by everybody by now.”

He added, “We have the right to criticize and condemn it. It is something different when we are talking about what committee she is on. She has a platform on the Foreign Affairs Committee to condemn Israel. That tells us that the Democratic leadership also supports that.”

