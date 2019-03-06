GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Border ‘Deserving’ of National Emergency Because of Drugs, Human Trafficking

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) argued in favor of President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration at the southern border.

Kinzinger, who visited the border and saw the situation firsthand, said there is a “really bad situation” at the border because of the drugs and human trafficking.

“What I saw was a really bad situation, something I think is deserving of a national emergency — not because of the immigration issue, but because of the drugs and the human trafficking,” Kinzinger told host Alisyn Camerota. “If you think about the cartels, the Sinaloa and the Zetas, they basically make money on two things: One is trafficking humans, the other is trafficking drugs — both of which are over the border. I saw that lots of people die every year as a result of coyotes running and abandoning them. And so, I think it’s important to share that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent