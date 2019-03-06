Hirono: Thinking the Wall Will Solve Everything Is ‘Inane’

During Tuesday’s CNN broadcast of “New Day,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) slammed the idea that a wall along the southern border is going to solve the nation’s illegal immigration issues, calling it “inane.”

“[Y]ou talk about long term, you know, you talk about instant solution — the border wall is not an instant solution,” Hirono declared. “It is going to take us years and years of eminent domain proceedings to get to that point. And that is why this panacea, Oh, the wall is going to solve everything’ is inane.”

The Senator from Hawaii offered up a solution, which is to use the funds for the wall instead to “enable” Central American countries to have “better environments” in those countries.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent