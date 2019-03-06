Newt Gingrich: Pelosi Is ‘Losing Control of the House’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich observed that current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared to be losing control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to Gingrich, Pelosi is being forced to change House rules to maintain control of the body.

“Look, she is losing control of the House,” Gingrich said of the divisions within the House’s Democratic caucus. “They may be forced in a desperation move to change the House rules, to block Republicans from offering anything which would, I think, lead to chaos. But she can’t get her party to stay together. And if you’re a moderate district, if you’re in a district that Trump carried, or if you’re in a district that’s heavily Jewish, and you’re watching the Democrats go crazy, and you are a Democratic freshman running for reelection, this has to be a really decisive moment.”

