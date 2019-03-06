Perez: ‘The Entire Freshman Class Is Spectacular’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” DNC Chair Tom Perez stated that the whole House Democratic freshman class “is spectacular.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “So, as the campaign kicks up, the candidates are front and center as sort of avatars of the Democratic Party. Right now, the Congressional House Democrats, I think, are. … There’s been a tremendous amount of attention paid to the freshman class, particularly some of the younger members, particularly Ilhan Omar (D-MN), with comments she’s made over the past week that were possibly going to be the subject of a kind of censure or resolution, which now looks pushed back. Critics called them anti-Semitic. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who basically makes up about 50% of all of the Fox programming these days. A good thing or a bad thing for the Democratic Party for attention on this freshman class and these new members of Congress?”

Perez responded, “I think the entire freshman class is spectacular. They reflect America. How many people served in the military? Look at that. Look at the diversity, the first two Native American women. And what we need to do is make sure that the American people see the entirety of the freshman class. Because, they are, indeed, spectacular. You know, frankly, if you watch Fox News, you would think there were only two Democratic members of the US House of Representatives. Now, I have great respect for those two members, and they are fighting for really important things. What we want to do is make sure we put forth everybody and what we’re fighting for, and what everybody has in common.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett