Watch Live: Resignation Rally Against Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar

The Middle Eastern Women’s Coalition is on Capitol Hill Wednesday to call for the resignation of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Omar has come under criticism for anti-Semitic remarks in recent weeks prompting House Democrats to organize a formal condemnation of anti-Semitism. The vote was expected to take place Wednesday but now appears to be delayed.

According to a press release, speakers will include:

SPECIAL GUEST Martha Boneta, Policy Advisor and political commentator

Rabia Kazan, President of Middle Eastern Women’s Coalition

George Caylor, Co-Founder of The Tea Party

Marilyn Matrisciana, Ordained minister of 35 years and Executive Director at Middle East Women’s Coalition

Christianne’ L. Allen, President at the D.C. Digital and Founder of Constitutional Millennials host of the MEWC Press Conference

Dalia Zahger, President of Students Supporting Israel at Columbia University

Nahren Anweya, Assyrian Human Rights activist for the persecuted Christians

Dr. Randy Short, Human Rights Activist and Graduate of Harvard University School of Divinity

Ola Havatmeh, Vice President of MEWC and Celebrity Stylist & Fashion Designer

Kaleigh Long, CEO Terrra Nexum

“We came to this country because of the freedoms and rights offered to all citizens regardless of gender under the U.S. Constitution,” states the press release. “We are proud to be American citizens. But we recognize that millions of women in the Middle East don’t enjoy these freedoms, and are forced to live under fanatical and repressive religious regimes, denied basic human rights, freedoms and dignity. Our mission is to give voice to these oppressed women and promote a greater awareness of their suffering. We will not rest until these women are granted full equal rights to those of Middle Eastern men, and treated with honor, respect and dignity.”

The press conference will be held at the House Rayburn Building from 8-10 A.M. Eastern.