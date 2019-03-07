AOC: Omar’s Controversial Remarks About Israel ‘Just Part of a Learning Process’

Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) controversial remarks about Israel were “just part of a learning process.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think it’s a learning experience. It’s part of the fact that when we elect the most diverse Democrats in Congress that we have in pretty much ever, it means that we’re we have new communities at the table, new conversations that need to be had. We have to learn how to have conversations differently every time. So I think it’s just part of a learning process that we have as a country, frankly.”

