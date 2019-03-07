Beck: Trump ‘Doing the Things He Said He Would Do’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” radio host Glenn Beck stated that President Trump is “doing the things he said he would do.”

Beck said, “By the time he got to Israel, he was proving me wrong every step of the way on his policies. I was happy, thrilled, thrilled to say, he’s doing the things he said he would do.” Beck also praised the president for his positions on abortion and socialism.

At the end of the interview, host Sean Hannity asked Beck if he would vote for Trump in 2020.

Beck answered, “I think when you are looking at avowed socialists that want to end the free market…when you are sitting here talking about infanticide, when you look at who these people are, there’s no way anyone who is standing up against those guys and actually has a spine, yes. Now, will I say I’m going to vote for him? No. And here’s why, because anyone I ever say I’m voting for, it’s a kiss of death.”

