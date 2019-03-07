Dem Rep. Connolly: Judge Ellis’ ‘Bias Has Come Through’ in Manafort Sentencing

Democrat @GerryConnolly assails Manafort Judge T.S. Ellis, saying he showed bias since before the trial even began: “I think it’s unseemly for a federal judge to express the sentiments he expressed... he should have recused himself.” https://t.co/FLCRUIdhWR pic.twitter.com/CrOvGbb2i0

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that Judge T.S. Ellis “has shown a bias” since before Paul Manafort’s trial began, and “that bias has come through now” in Manafort’s sentencing.

Connolly said, “Ellis has shown a bias since before the trial began. I think it’s unseemly for a federal judge to express the sentiments he expressed at the time. He should have recused himself, frankly, from the trial, given his attitude. And it’s very clear that that bias has come through now in the sentencing, and I just think that’s — that raises serious questions about his ability to adjudicate this case in any kind of fair and neutral manner. And I would hope that frankly, Judge Jackson can help compensate for that, and I hope whatever sentence she gives Mr. Manafort is a consecutive sentence, so that he spends some real time in jail.”

