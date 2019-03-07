Dem Rep. Dingell: Republicans Trying to Play ‘Gotcha’ with Dem Resolution

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) sounded off on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) indiscretions and the House Democrats’ resolution to condemn “all hate” as a response.

Host Jim Sciutto asked the congresswoman why there was a hold up with Democrat leadership to unite in condemning Omar’s remarks. Dingell denied an abnormal delay, reasoning the weekend and “a lot of discussion” were both in play.

“I don’t think it took that long to reach unity,” Dingell argued.”First of all, we were gone over the weekend. There was a lot of discussion, and a lot of members of this caucus had very strong feelings about what they’re seeing. We’ve moved very quickly. A lot of times things don’t move this quickly.”

Dingell said some Republicans were trying to catch the Democrats in a “gotcha” moment.

“You have to realize that sometimes the other party, and I have a great deal of respect for them, is trying to do gotcha moments. I don’t think you play gotcha moments with fear and hatred and bigotry,” she stated.

“Some people, not all of them, were trying to do a gotcha moment,” Dingell added. “We are voting on it today, a very strong sense. And then tomorrow we’re going to move on with doing the people’s business.”

