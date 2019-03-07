Engel: ‘Very Disappointed’ We Didn’t Have Separate Resolution on Antisemitism – Resolution We Have Is ‘Fine’

During a speech on the House floor on Thursday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-NY) stated that he agrees with everything the House resolution against bigotry says, but he is “very disappointed” that there wasn’t a separate resolution condemning antisemitism.

Engel said, “I’m going to vote yes on this measure today. I do have concerns about how we’re dealing with these issues. … I’m voting for this. Because, when I read the resolution, I agree with everything it says.”

Engel further stated that House Democrats have condemned antisemitism on the floor on multiple occasions.

He later said, “I wish we had had a separate resolution about antisemitism. I think we deserved it. I think it was wrong not to have it. I don’t think we should mix everything.”

Engel added, “[T]his resolution is a fine resolution, and I will support it. But I am very disappointed that we weren’t able to have a separate resolution to specifically condemn antisemitism and what our colleague said that really was a very hateful term.”

