Fmr Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly: If Hillary Had Called for Me to Work for Her, ‘I Would Have Done It’

In audio obtained by ABC and that aired on Thursday’s “Good Morning America,” former White House chief of staff John Kelly claimed that if asked by Hillary Clinton if she had won the election, he would have gone to work for as he had done with President Donald Trump.

Per ABC News, Kelly made those comments during a Q&A session at Duke University, which was closed to cameras.

“If Hillary Clinton had won the presidency, and she had called me and said ‘I really need a good chief of staff here,’ I’d have probably done it,” Kelly said. “Politics aside, it’s all about governing the country.”

(h/t Mediaite)

