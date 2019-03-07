Graham: Dems Won’t Condemn Rep. Omar Because ‘They’re Afraid of the Radical Left’

In a Wednesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) weighed in on Democrat leaders’ reluctance to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) continued antisemitism.

Graham said the Democrats are “afraid of the radical left,” which is why they will not condemn the freshman congresswoman.

“They’re afraid not to impeach the president, they’re afraid of getting their primary. They’ve got a billionaire paying money to run against any Democrat who won’t vote for impeachment. They’ve got the radical left threatening to have a revolt inside the Democratic Party if you stand up against antisemitism because they hate Israel so much,” Graham told Sean Hannity. “That’s pretty odd.”

