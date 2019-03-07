Hoyer on 2020: Joe Biden ‘a Very Viable Candidate’

Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) voiced his support for former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

Host Joe Kernen asked the Maryland congressman if Biden is a “viable candidate at this point,” to which Hoyer responded the former vice president is a “very viable candidate.”

“I think Joe Biden is very viable,” Hoyer told Kernen. “As a matter of fact, I think Joe Biden is ahead in the polls right now. Now, that doesn’t mean a whole lot, in my opinion. But what it does show is Joe Biden has a very broad reach in the Democratic Party. He is very well respected and liked in the Democratic Party. The boy from Scranton as we call him, as he calls himself, he reaches out to middle America, working America, speaks their language. I think he’s a very viable candidate.”

