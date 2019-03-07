Hoyer: Sanders Is Wrong About Omar: ‘This Is Not About Debate’ ‘This Is About Stereotypes’

On Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) reacted to Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) statement on the House’s reaction to statements made by Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) by stating Sanders is wrong, and “This is not about debate. This is about stereotypes.”

Hoyer said, “I think that’s incorrect. I think he is correct that we don’t want to stifle debate. This is not about debate. This is about stereotypes. This is about language that has been used for a very long period of time to demean and discriminate against Jews, and other people. Because as you know, the resolution has been broadened. But I disagree with Senator Sanders that this is about free speech and about discussing policies, or frankly, the Netanyahu administration’s putting in its coalition a party that has clearly used racist and hate speech. We — I think that’s unfortunate, but having said that, this is not about that. This is not about debate. This is not about policy debates.”

