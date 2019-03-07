Murkowski: ‘Dangerous Precedent’ to Allow Trump to Use National Emergency to Override Will of Congress

Wednesday on PBS’s “NewsHour,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said it is “a dangerous precedent,” for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency at the U.S. Mexico border because that would, “effectively expand executive powers by legislative acquiescence.”

Murkowski said, “The president has clearly gone above and beyond what the Congress has clearly indicated what they are willing to do. I have not supported the designation of a national emergency that would allow the president to basically go around the will and the intent of the Congress just laid out a matter of weeks ago.”

She added, “I do think that there are sources that he can turn to that do not require an emergency declaration, such as the Treasury Asset Forfeiture Fund. There is some ability within the Counter Drug Fund he can tap into. But when you use the National Emergencies Act to effectively expand executive powers by legislative acquiescence, I think that sets a dangerous precedent, and I don’t think that it’s a path that we should take.”

(h/t RCP Video)

