Cory Booker: Trump Using ‘Rank Racist Rhetoric’ on Immigration

Thursday during an interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump was using “rank racist rhetoric” on immigration.

Partial transcript as follows:

INSKEEP: President Bush tried to bring together a consensus on immigration – couldn’t get it done. President Obama tried to bring together a consensus on immigration, couldn’t get that done, eventually took executive action. President Trump had a very different agenda for immigration, couldn’t get his program done either and has just taken executive action. If you’re in that same situation as the last three presidents, facing the problems with immigration right now, do you take executive action?

BOOKER: You do what you can on the powers of the presidency allow, and I will do a lot of that. I mean, what’s happening with DACA kids – deferred action children, the DREAMers, as they’re called, is – violates the values of people on both sides of the aisle. You have President Trump, even rhetorically, saying he supports those children. You do everything you can to affirm the values of our country. And what you don’t do is what we see coming from the presidency, which is rank racist rhetoric.