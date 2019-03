WATCH: @BillHemmer @SandraSmithFox @AlanDersh discussed Michael Cohen meeting with Democratic staff four times in New York for over ten hours ahead of his public testimony #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/StqEAjSnCZ

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that Paul Manafort received “a very harsh sentence” given his age, and that Manafort “may very well die in prison.”

Dershowitz said, “I have to tell you, people have been talking about the Manafort sentence as a low sentence. You know, that’s a very harsh sentence for a man of his age. He may very well die in prison.”

