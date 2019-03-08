Elizabeth Warren: Dem’s Boycotted Fox News Because They Are Trump’s ‘Propaganda Machine’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) argued the Democratic Party was right to excluded Fox News Channel from their 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates.

Warren said, “This is ultimately a decision for the party to make but I do understand that when more and more keeps coming out about how Fox News was just operating as an arm of the Trump Campaign and then the Trump Administration. Boy, that doesn’t much look like we really have a free and independent press. It just looks like a propaganda machine.”

She added, “I understand why it is that the Democratic Party would say we’re just not going to be a part of that.”

