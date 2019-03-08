Harris: Manafort Sentence ‘Further Evidence, in America’s Judicial System, of Absolute Unfairness’

While speaking on Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) criticized the sentence handed down to Paul Manafort as “further evidence” “of absolute unfairness” in the criminal justice system.

Harris said, “We are looking at further evidence, in America’s judicial system, of absolute unfairness, where white-collar versus other kinds of crimes does not — you know, this is what I say, people commit white-collar crimes, they should be prepared to bring their toothbrush and spend as much time behind bars as anybody else.”

