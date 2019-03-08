Maher: Omar Debate Became ‘We Can’t Censure’ Because She’s ‘a Woman, and a Person of Color’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the debate over Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “became an issue for the Democrats of, we can’t censure this person. Because it’s a woman, and a person of color.”

Maher began by saying that people can criticize Israel without being antisemitic, and Omar “might be” an antisemite.

He continued, “But it became an issue for the Democrats of, we can’t censure this person. Because it’s a woman, and a person of color. And that, I think, is identity politics.”

Maher later added that censures are “bullshit” and have as much power as a bumper sticker.

He further stated that it was wrong for Representative Juan Vargas (D-CA) to say that questioning the United States-Israel relationship is “unacceptable.” He added, “Everybody has to go to DEFCON 1 million for everything. Everything has to be, you apologize, you’re censured. How about just, I disagree with you?”

