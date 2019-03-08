Maher: Trump ‘Can’t Leave’ Office, ‘He Knows He’d Go To Jail’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that even if he loses in 2020, President Trump is “not going to want to leave. Because he knows he’d go to jail. He can’t leave.”

Maher asked ACU Chair Matt Schlapp whether he thinks Trump will leave office if he loses the 2020 election.

Schlapp responded that Trump will leave if he loses and that Trump “might even want to leave. Because it’s — it hasn’t probably been that joyful.”

Maher countered, “No, he’s not going to want to leave. Because he knows he’d go to jail. He can’t leave.”

