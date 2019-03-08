Mark Levin: ‘Hate-America Democrats Passed a Resolution Telling You That America Sucks’

Thursday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin hammered Democrats in the House of Representatives after the body passed a resolution condemning antisemitism.

However, Levin criticized the resolution for not including condemnations of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the resolution.

“This resolution cobbled together by the Democrat Party leadership — which includes Jewish Americans — did not condemn Omar, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez,” he said. “It did not condemn antisemitism qua antisemitism. You know what it condemned? The American people. It condemned the American people as an antisemitic people, which we are not. As a racist people, which we are not. As a homophobic people, which we are not. And down the list.”

“The hate-America Democrats passed a resolution telling you that America sucks,” Levin continued. “And I am telling you, as an American Jew, I pray to God every day and thank him for being a child of this country — as we all do, from all walks of life. This is not about America. This is about Islamic fundamentalists who have now, as a result of our immigration policies and lack of assimilation, been elected to the United States House of Representatives. They hate America, they hate Jews, and they hate the state of Israel. That’s a fact.”

