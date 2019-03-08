MSNBC’s Deutsch: Judge Who Sentenced Manafort ‘Seemed to Have a Hard-On’ for Mueller Probe

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch commented Friday on “Morning Joe” on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s sentencing to 47 months in prison on tax and bank-fraud charges, which ended up being shorter than many believed it would be.

Deutsch said the judged, “from the very beginning,” had a “hard-on,” slang term for sexual attraction, for the Robert Mueller probe.

“Just a silly, ignorant question, Joe, I just want to ask you this. I’m not saying any of this happened. The same way we see Donald Trump reach across every unreachable aisle in America, whether it is firing Comey, saying to Comey, the FBI director, ‘Hey, go easy on my boy Mike Flynn.’ Are there any three, four, six steps removed where messages come down [from] presidents to judges? Does that ever happen in this world of ours? From the very beginning, this judge seemed to have had a hard-on for just the Mueller probe overall.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent