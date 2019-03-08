MSNBC’s Matthews: Trump Is on the Bad Guys’ Side Against America

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews said President Donald Trump had joined the other side of bad actors on the international stage against America.

Matthews said, “It’s always hard to make references in history to who Trump is. I mean, I think of him as someone who’s come into our system, trashed NATO, trashed our alliances, made friends — publicly flirting with people like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, publicly flirting through his family with MLB — whatever his name, over in Saudi Arabia, a killer of an American journalist — flaunt all of the rules of what we thought of ourselves as a good guys of the world, and we hung around with other good guys, and we fought bad guys, either through diplomacy or war, whatever it took, or containment. We always knew what side we were on. It’s like Trump has jumped the bounds, jumped the tracks and he’s just joining the other side.”

