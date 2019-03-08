Pelosi: Omar Is Not Antisemitic — She ‘Has a Different Experience in the Use of Words’

Friday at the Economic Club in Washington D.C., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after her controversial remarks about Israel.

Pelosi said, “I don’t think our colleague is antisemitic. I think she has a different experience in the use of words, doesn’t understand that some of them are fraught with meaning that she didn’t realize, but nonetheless that we had to address.”

She added, “And so the question was, do you have one amendment that just talks about antisemitism? I mean a resolution — or one that addresses white supremacy, so many of the — Islamophobia all the rest of it. We thought it would just be appropriate to have it as one.”

(h/t Grabien)

