Warren: Manafort Sentence Would Be Different if He Was Poor and Black – There Are ‘Two Justice Systems’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that Paul Manafort would have received a different sentence if he was poor and African-American, and “It’s two justice systems.”

Warren said, “It’s two justice systems. … People who’ve got buckets of money and are well connected get treated with kid gloves. Everybody else doesn’t.”

Host Ari Melber asked, “Do you think, when you look at that statistically, that a similar defendant who might have been poor and black would have gotten a different sentence?”

Warren answered, “Oh, we know the data on this. Of course the sentence would have been different. In fact, study after study after study shows that for the exact same crimes, African-Americans are more likely than whites to be arrested, to be prosecuted, to be wrongfully convicted, and to receive harsher sentences. Race matters in our criminal justice system, and it is not a system of equal justice under law.”

