Whoopi Goldberg on Having Pneumonia: ‘I Came Very, Very Close to Leaving the Earth’

Friday on ABC’s “The View.” co-host Whoopi Goldberg updated viewers on her health.

While recovering from pneumonia Goldberg has been absent from the show for the last month.

Goldberg said, “Hey, yes, it’s me. I am here. I am up and moving around — not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am okay. I’m not dead. Here’s what happened. I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on.”

She continued, “Yes, I came very close to leaving the earth. Good news, I didn’t. Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who aren’t huge fans of mine have actually been saying nice thing about me. We all know that’s going to change when I get back, but for right now it’s brilliant. And thank you for everything. ”

She added, “Ladies, I cannot wait to see y’all. This has been interesting and I’ll tell you about it when we’re all at the table. To everybody, see you soon.”

