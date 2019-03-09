Dershowitz: ‘Certainly Seems Logical’ Cohen Sought Pardon, Need ‘Firm Evidence’ to Prove Perjury

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said that it “certainly seems logical” that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen would have looked for a pardon, and there needs to be strong evidence to say Cohen committed perjury.

Dershowitz said, “Well, it certainly seems logical that he would have sought a pardon. I think before you can have perjury, you have to have firm evidence, clear evidence that he deliberately and intentionally lied. Look, I’m not in favor of using the criminal law and weaponizing it against anybody, Republicans or Democrats. You have to have proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the crime was committed.”

