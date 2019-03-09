Matthews: Trump Has Committed ‘Impeachable Crimes’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated that President Trump has committed “impeachable crimes…in broad daylight.”

Matthews said, “Some argue that the push for impeachment is ahead of schedule. I think a stronger argument could be made that it’s way behind schedule. The fact is, Donald Trump’s impeachable crimes have been committed in broad daylight. Trump asking the FBI Director, James Comey, to drop his investigations of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump firing the FBI director for refusing to do so, worse yet, firing him for refusing Trump’s demand to declare personal loyalty to Donald Trump above the law. Trump firing his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, for insisting on following Department of Justice rules and recusing himself in a case in which he had played a personal role, his part in Trump’s presidential campaign. And try this for high crimes and misdemeanors, Trump paying off someone for hiding a matter from the voters that could have turned the 2016 election, a violation of campaign finance laws. … And what about Trump’s ringleadership of his people, including family members, and their efforts to win the support of a foreign power, Russia, to win the presidency? Democrats who control the House of Representatives, and with it the power to impeach, should consider what they and the country are already looking at, and not spend two more years looking for the cherry to put on top of the cake Donald Trump has already baked.”

