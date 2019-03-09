Waters: Trump Isn’t ‘Acting in the Best Interests of This Country’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that President Trump isn’t acting in the country’s best interests and Americans should rely on Congress and not Special Counsel Robert Mueller to determine whether the president is undercutting the Constitution, acting in the country’s interests, or putting Americans in danger “because he may be compromised in the way that he’s dealing with other countries.”

Waters said, “I believe in the Constitution, and the Constitution gives us the authority and the responsibility to decide whether or not a president is acting in the best interests of this country. This president is not. As far as I’m concerned, he has enough violations, he’s been involved in a lot of activity that we believe needs to be made apparent. And so, I believe that we have everything that it needs to basically impeach him. I believe that. And you’re absolutely right, we’re depending on Mr. Mueller. The American people should be depending on the people that they elected to represent them to determine whether or not this president is undermining the Constitution, whether or not he’s acting in our best interests, and whether or not he’s putting us in danger because he may be compromised in the way that he’s dealing with other countries.”

