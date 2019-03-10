Dem Rep. Cohen: ‘Trump Is a Cancer on the Country’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said President Donald Trump is a “cancer on the country. ”

Cohen said, “Trump is a con man. Michael Cohen said he is a con man, a liar, and a racist. He is a con man. He is a liar, and he is a racist. He has lied about everything that goes down. He continues to lie. That’s why he’s attacked this Mueller investigation, the Justice Department, the FBI, judges that didn’t rule in his manner and way in the Trump University lawsuit. The man is a walking lie. ”

He added, “My constituents would want him impeached. I have a largely African American district, and that is probably the demographic group that most sees Trump for what he is—that is a liar who is insensitive to people of need. Overall I think it’s not nearly as strong as it is in my district. We look at polls and public reception. The big thing is look at how Republicans in the Senate are responding. As long as they continue to be acolytes and following lemmings of the cliff, we will not be able to get a conviction and impeachment. We can’t get an impeachment through the Senate. If we don’t do that, it’s an action that has merit because it will bring out a lot of the truth about what this president has done for his personal interest and what he has done to sacrifice our national interest and the rule of law. We will not get a conviction. It might set some people to feel the Trump base will come out stronger politically. It is a tight rope because of the politics of it. The Republicans seem to always talk about the thoughts that Democrats want impeachment, which makes me think they think it will also help them politically. The biggest result in all of this is to get rid of this cancer on the country. Nixon was a cancer on the presidency. Trump is a cancer on the country.”

He added, “This is the most corrupt presidency in the history of the United States of America.”

