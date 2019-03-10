Gabbard Declines to Say Assad Is a ‘War Criminal’ — ‘If the Evidence Is There, There Should Be Accountability’

Sunday during a town hall event broadcasted on CNN, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, would not take the opportunity to call Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad a “war criminal,” citing the need for more evidence.

“I think the evidence needs to be gathered,” Gabbard said. “And as I have said before – if there is evidence that he has committed war crimes, he should be prosecuted as such.”

When pressed by moderator Dana Bash, Gabbard reiterated the need for more evidence.

“Everything that I have said requires that we take action based on evidence,” she added. “If the evidence is there, there should be accountability.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor