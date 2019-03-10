GOP Sen. Barrasso: Dems Determined to Stop Trump from Accomplishing Anything, ‘Good or Bad for America’

In an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) offered his theory on why Democrats are so opposed to President Donald Trump’s efforts to erect a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, noting that it contradicted some Democrats’ previous stances on a border wall.

Barrasso described the status quo as laws “being used against us.”

“I think the day that Donald Trump was elected president, Democrats still couldn’t believe it, and they said, we’re going to do everything we can to stop him from accomplishing anything, whether it’s good or bad for America,” he said. “That does seem to be the way they have headed, certainly with border security, because they have flip-flopped. They’re now against something they have been for and voted for in the past. And that, to me, is the most disturbing nature of all of this, because we need the border secured. I just met this other day, the other day with the secretary of homeland security.”

“We’re on a path to having a million, a million people stopped at the border trying to come into the country,” he continued. “And many get here illegally. We have also weaponized the laws in the United States, whereas, with human trafficking, if they bring a child and call themselves a family unit, then they say they can only be held 20 days. That’s what the law is, released into the United States. And they don’t come back for a hearing, and they stay forever. So our laws are being used against us, and the system is broken.”

