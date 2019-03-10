Liz Cheney: Dems Are the Party of Antisemitism, Infanticide, Socialism

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said the Democratic Party hasls become the party of Antisemitism, infanticide and socialism.”

Cheney said, “The Democrats have been in charge for about 2 1/2 months in the House. In that time, they’ve been the party of Antisemitism, the party of infanticide, the party of socialism. It’s really time for the Democrats, the leadership in that party, to stop it, to stand up and to act worthy, frankly, of the trust the American people have placed in them.”

