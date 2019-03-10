Sherrod Brown: GOP Following ‘Racist’ Trump ‘Like Lemmings Off the Cliff’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the Republican Party was following President Donald Trump’s “racist actions” like “lemmings off the cliff.”

Brown said, “I hear the stories that are, that’s the story of the day, about Democrats moving to the left. I think the more important story is how Republicans continue to move to the right. How President Trump extols —betrayals of workers and utters racist, Antisemitic rhetoric. They don’t have divisions. They’ve followed his racist actions and betrayal of workers. They follow it like lemmings off the cliff. That’s the story, not some degrees of differences between and among Democrats. That’s the real story.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN