Swalwell: Black College Grads Still Have More Student Loan Debt Than White College Grads

Sunday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a potential 2020 presidential candidate, commented on the issues that black people face, revealing in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” live from the SXSW Conference in Austin, TX, that black college graduates have more student loan debt now than white college graduates.

“Black students who graduate college still have more student loan debt than white students,” Swalwell stated. “It’s a different criminal justice system for a young black man than a young white man. And black households still see their wages are lower.”

